A Worthing dancer could hardly believe it when she saw herself on the big screen, performing in The Royal Ballet’s production of Cinderella at the Royal Opera House.

Eight-year-old Beau Powell had been filmed live on stage for screening in cinemas and was able to watch the entire ballet at the Connaught Theatre on Sunday, December 15.

Proud mum Molly Assig said: "She was immensely excited to watch the whole thing and see herself close up. She said ‘oh wow, I can’t believe that’s actually me!’. A memory she will cherish her whole life.

"It was such a wonderful experience, lots of her friends from JBS, her dance school, family and friends came to watch and support her. There was a lovely buzz in the foyer and her aunty bought her some flowers.

"It was amazing to see her up on that screen, she looked beautiful and so confident treading the boards with the incredible Royal Ballet company. I did shed a tear!"

Beau was dancing as a summer fairy when the evening performance on Tuesday, December 10, was filmed.

Trained at JBS Dance in Tarring, Beau has been dancing since she was two, under the guidance of Caroline Jenkins and her mother.

Molly said: "Beau auditioned out of thousands to gain a place as a Junior Associate at the Royal Ballet School. She takes classes with the school every Saturday in Eastleigh and was invited to audition for Cinderella. She was over the moon to learn she was successful.

"She adores to dance, she’s so dedicated and sacrifices such a lot. She has a real passion for it. A lot of her dancing couldn’t be done without the support of her nanny, grandad and my partner Paul."

Beau is trained by Caroline Jenkins for ballet, her aunt Bonnie Assig for tap and her mum Molly Assig for modern and musical theatre. She will be performing at the Royal Opera House until January 9.