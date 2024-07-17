Oil spill causes chaos on busy Hastings road

By Andy Hemsley
Published 17th Jul 2024, 10:20 BST
The main A259 Old London Road was blocked to traffic following an oil spill from a bus yesterday evening.

The main trunk road, which leads to the Old Town and seafront, was closed between the junctions of Robertson’s Hill and Mount Road. Workmen were at the scene at 8am this morning laying sand on the remains of the oil before it could be re-opened to traffic.

Traffic was diverted via Priory Road and Queens Road. Old London Road is also a major bus route linking Hastings with Rye.

Picture by Steve Peak.

