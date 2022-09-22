Older people's charity announce a day of fun and free entertaiment for the elderly
Older people’s charity Hourglass have announced they are to host a Silver Sunday event on Sunday, October 2, at the Graylingwell Chapel in Chichester from 10am – 1pm.
Hourglass is the only charity in the UK specifically dedicated to calling time on the harm, abuse, and exploitation of older people across the United Kingdom. The morning will consist of fun workshops, talks, and one to ones with representatives from local services to raise awareness and provide support to those in the community.
“Silver Sunday is a day that offers us all the opportunity to focus on older people’s contributions to our communities and to our society. As a member of Silver Sunday’s target audience, I can honestly say that it is a completely brilliant initiative.” Her Majesty The Queen Consort.
Initially launched as a local campaign to tackle loneliness and isolation, Silver Sunday is now a national day where people of all generations can come together by hosting fun and free activities for older people.