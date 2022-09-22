Older people's charity announce a day of fun and free entertaiment for the elderly

Graylingwell Chapel will host Hourglass's Silver Sunday celebration on October 2.

Hourglass is the only charity in the UK specifically dedicated to calling time on the harm, abuse, and exploitation of older people across the United Kingdom. The morning will consist of fun workshops, talks, and one to ones with representatives from local services to raise awareness and provide support to those in the community.

“Silver Sunday is a day that offers us all the opportunity to focus on older people’s contributions to our communities and to our society. As a member of Silver Sunday’s target audience, I can honestly say that it is a completely brilliant initiative.” Her Majesty The Queen Consort.