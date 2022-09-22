‘Wicked Little Letters’, a period comedy-drama follows the story of a group of women who set out to solve the mystery of who is writing ‘scandalous and obscene’ letters to people in Littlehampton.

The film will star stage and screen royalty, Olivia Colman, known for The Crown and Peep Show, alongside Olivier award-winner Jessie Buckley, known for ‘Wild Rose’ and ‘Chernobyl’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blue Print Pictures, which is responsible for the films ‘In Bruges’, ‘Emma’ and ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’.

TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 12: Olivia Colman attends the "Empire Of Light" Premiere at Princess of Wales on September 12, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Filming will take place from Monday, October 3, until Wednesday October 5, with the help of Sussex Film Office who have been working closely with Arundel Town Council and Arun District Council. According to the company, the company will be changing and dressing the appearance of a number of shops in the High Street some of which have agreed to close for a number of days.

Several road closures have also been put in place, with the High Street closed from Sunday, October 2 until Wednesday, October 5. While the road closure is in place, Tarrant Street will become a two-way road with access via Surrey Street only.