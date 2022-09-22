Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley begin filming in Arundel for 'Wicked Little Letters' from same company who filmed 'In Bruges', 'Emma' and 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'
Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley have begun filming in Arundel for 'Wicked Little Letters' with the same company responsible for 'In Bruges', 'Emma' and 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'.
‘Wicked Little Letters’, a period comedy-drama follows the story of a group of women who set out to solve the mystery of who is writing ‘scandalous and obscene’ letters to people in Littlehampton.
The film will star stage and screen royalty, Olivia Colman, known for The Crown and Peep Show, alongside Olivier award-winner Jessie Buckley, known for ‘Wild Rose’ and ‘Chernobyl’.
Blue Print Pictures, which is responsible for the films ‘In Bruges’, ‘Emma’ and ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’.
Filming will take place from Monday, October 3, until Wednesday October 5, with the help of Sussex Film Office who have been working closely with Arundel Town Council and Arun District Council. According to the company, the company will be changing and dressing the appearance of a number of shops in the High Street some of which have agreed to close for a number of days.
Several road closures have also been put in place, with the High Street closed from Sunday, October 2 until Wednesday, October 5. While the road closure is in place, Tarrant Street will become a two-way road with access via Surrey Street only.
A number of business will also close as filming takes place with a number of others being affected with a changed appearance. These include: The Arundel Butcher, Pallant’s of Arundel, Pizza Express, Bagels and Coffee, Jennings and Co, The Steakist, Cockburn’s Tea Room, The Red Lion, Covet, Cubitt and West, Motte and Bailey, La Campania, Sims Williams, Kim’s Bookshop, Antiques Centre, The Burger Shop Co, Antiques Oriental, Antiques and Militaria, The Norfolk Arms, and Number Twenty Four.