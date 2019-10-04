Olympic champion Sally Gunnell visits new Lewes gym

Olympic hurdling heroine Sally Gunnell visited a new gym where it’s hoped people in their 40s and over will be able to get active.

Sally Gunnell OBE went to the new Body Happy fitness centre in Lewes town centre on Saturday.

Sally Gunnell and the gym team

She said: “I am privileged to be a part of the expansion of Body Happy.

“Finding a work/life balance is a challenge, and sustaining motivation tests your mind and body. With Body Happy championing your physical and mental health, there is support from all angles to achieve lifetime fitness and wellbeing goals.”

At the height of her career she held the Olympic, World, European and Commonwealth titles. Later, Ms Gunnell was a familiar face on BBC sports coverage.

Body Happy says the eGym equipment allows users to change training methods to meet workout needs for different people. It’s branded as an eGym as machines store information on people’s membership cards, which allows them to continue their workouts over several weeks or months to improve fitness. Facilities include two exercise studios, two treatment rooms, a social area, and changing rooms. The team includes a nutritionist, stress coach, osteopath and sports therapists. Owner Jenny Day said: “I’m so pleased Sally supports our mission to help people change their lifestyle for the better, no matter what their age or fitness.”