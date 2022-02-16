Olympic swimmers officially open school’s brand-new pool

Windlesham House School, an independant prep school, has opened a new swimming academy for talented pupils to receive elite training, to compete on a national and local level.

The new five-lane swimming pool was officially opened by five-time Olympic swimmer and former world champion Mark Foster and Duncan Goodhew, Olympic gold-medallist at the 1980 games and former Windlesham pupil.

Selected pupils will train up to six days per week with expert coaches within the Windlesham sports department and also Worthing Swim Club who train weekly at the school.

Through the academy, pupils will develop technical, physical and psychological skills in line with Swim England’s Optimal Athlete Development Framework.

The children will also learn how to play water polo to a professional level, scuba diving, and open water swimming in the sea.

As well as developing vital lifesaving skills, the pupils will each receive classroom-based theory lessons and gain qualifications as they progress in the sport.

Head of swimming at Windlesham House School, Emma Spybey, said: “We are delighted to announce the opening of our first Swimming Academy.

“We are fortunate to have fantastic facilities onsite within which to train and also to be close to the coast for open water training. We are looking forward to coaching our talented and passionate young swimmers as they embark on their exciting aquatic journeys.”

Emma said: “We’ve had lots of national success within the IAPS community, and we are keen to continue improving. The Swimming Academy will allow us to continue that training at an elite level.”