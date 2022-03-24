Cats Protection said three-year-old Marie was handed into the National Cat Adoption Centre in Chelwood Gate, along with nine other cats, after her owner decided to reduce the number of cats they had.

Although generally in good health, Marie was suffering with an ulcerated eye that needed to be removed, said the charity.

“Marie’s owner did the right thing in contacting us when they realised they needed to reduce the number of cats living in the house,” said Tania Marsh, the National Cat Adoption Centre’s deputy manager.

One-eyed moggy Marie is in need of a loving new home. Picture: Cats Protection.

Cats are prolific breeders if they are not neutered, she said, meaning that their numbers can spiral out of control quickly.

Tania said Marie’s eye had to be removed because it was likely to cause her discomfort and problems in the future.

“She’s bounced back very quickly from her surgery and is coming out of her shell more and more every day,” she said, adding that the cat is affectionate and loves to have her head stroked.

“While she can undoubtedly live life to the full, she will obviously have some sight impairment so she will need to be indoors during darker hours as she won’t be able to see as well as other cats,” said Tania.

Marie is one of many cats currently being cared for by staff at the National Cat Adoption Centre.