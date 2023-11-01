BREAKING
One-man crusade launched to fix Horsham's flooding hotspots: In pictures

A one-man crusade has been launched to fix Horsham’s flooding hotspots.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 1st Nov 2023, 15:10 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 15:22 GMT

Horsham councillor Colin Minto is a man on a mission to sort out areas in the district that regularly get flooded.

And he has been mobilising the public to help by getting residents to send him photos of areas that are prone to flooding – so that he can press West Sussex County Council for repairs.

He has now used the photos to compile a ‘Floodchasers Report’ which he’s submitted to the county council so that officials can see the problem-puddle spots at their worst.

It all began when crusading Colin pioneered action to alleviate flooding in an underpass at Horsham Station – which had been filling with water every time it rained heavily for the past 50 years.

“Because of the success I had co-ordinating activity between Horsham District Council, West Sussex County Council, Network Rail and Govia Thameslink Railway to resolve the continual flooding of the underpass under the railway line at the bottom of the Horsham Station Car Park, I decided to enlist the support of Horsham’s amazing residents to share pictures and locations of other hot (wet) spots to share and prioritise with my contacts at West Sussex County Council.”

And he thanked all those who had sent him photos: “Take a bow Horsham’ers. We’ve had extremely heavy downfall recently so West Sussex County Council will be under considerable pressure but I’m confident they will do everything possible, armed with the real-time locations and pictures we have collectively pulled together.”

Crusading councillor Colin Minto is a man on a mission ... to eliminate Horsham's flooding hotspots

1. Horsham's flooding hotspots

Crusading councillor Colin Minto is a man on a mission ... to eliminate Horsham's flooding hotspots Photo: Contributed

North Street at the junction of Foundry Lane

2. Horsham flooding hotspots

North Street at the junction of Foundry Lane Photo: Contributed

Crawley Road bus stop near the Norfolk Arms pub

3. Horsham flooding hotspots

Crawley Road bus stop near the Norfolk Arms pub Photo: Contributed

Depot Road junction with Station Road

4. Horsham flooding hotspots

Depot Road junction with Station Road Photo: Contributed

