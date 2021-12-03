One man jailed and others in court for anti-social motorcycle convoy in East Sussex

Police confirmed the group of about 80 riders was seen going along the A22 between Maresfield and Lower Dicker on March 28 this year.

The convoy triggered police to receive multiple calls from concerned members of the public and other road users.

Specialist officers from the Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit (RPU), the Specialist Enforcement Unit, divisional officers and the National Police Air Service helicopter were called to deal with the group.

The anti-social convoy. Photo by Sussex Police. SUS-210312-150627001

According to police, vehicle tactics were used to stop the main offenders and four riders were arrested, two of whom had attempted to flee. Seven motorcycles were also seized.

RPU officer PC Jordan Mitchell said more than 100 hours of footage had to be reviewed to ensure the worst offenders were identified as part of Operation Favour.

This autumn a number of riders have appeared in court for a variety of offences, including 27-year-old Ilyaas Bernasko, of St Paul’s Road in Islington.

Police say he was seen riding on the wrong side of the road, riding at excessive speed, mounting a pavement to get through traffic, and using his mobile phone while riding.

Ilyaas Bernasko. Photo from Sussex Police. SUS-210312-150637001

He was carrying a passenger on his motorbike, and when it was stopped he attempted to run from the police.

Bernasko was arrested and charged with dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and driving without valid insurance.

According to police, he was in breach of a previous suspended sentence imposed at Snaresbrook Crown Court in December 2019 for dangerous driving when he was also given the two-year driving ban.

At Chichester Crown Court on October 14 he changed his plea to guilty for dangerous driving and admitted the offences, police say.

Bernasko was sentenced to one year in prison and disqualified from driving for three years.

Meanwhile 22-year-old Robbie Frampton, of Fryers Lane in Dorset, appeared before Lewes Crown Court on November 4 where he admitted dangerous driving.

Police say Frampton was seen going through a red light, he failed to stop for police, was travelling at excessive speed and overtaking vehicles dangerously.

At interview, Frampton claimed when police flagged him down he ‘panicked’ and tried to evade officers.

The court ordered him to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and 30 rehabilitation activity requirement sessions with the probation service. He must also pay £250 court costs and a £95 victim surcharge and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

PC Mitchell said, “This was a complex investigation to identify multiple offenders who put other road users and themselves at risk by riding dangerously on our roads.

“I am pleased that dangerous riders have been taken off our roads.”

RPU chief inspector Michael Hodder said, “The majority of motorcyclists who ride around Sussex do so in a sensible manner, however there are a still a minority of bikers who believe it is safe and socially acceptable to ride like our roads are a race track and continue to give no consideration to their or others safety.

“This behaviour will not be tolerated and we will continue to robustly deal with those that flout the law and cause misery to our local community.

“The safety of our communities is paramount and working with our local policing colleagues and partners, we will use all available tactics to take these riders and their bikes off our streets.”

Other riders were also named in court for offences:

1. 19-year-old Harry Salsbury, of Reigate Road in Surrey, admitted failing to comply with a traffic signal. At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on November 3 he was ordered to pay a £40 fine, a £34 victim surcharge and £90 costs. His licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

2. 21-year-old Jay Smith, of View Terrace in Surrey, admitted failing to comply with a traffic signal. At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on October 7 he was fined £220 and told to pay a £34 victim surcharge, and £90 costs. Three points were added to his licence.

3. 18-year-old Jesse Wells, of Christianfields in Kent, admitted failing to comply with road markings by crossing a solid white line when he appeared at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on October 11. He was ordered to pay an £35 fine, a £22 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Three points were added to his licence.