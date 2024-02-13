One month after opening, Midhurst's newest gym is off to a strong start

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The gym, in Holmbush Industrial Estate, Midhurst, opened on January 2 earlier this year, after months of hard work by Mr Plumridge. Open everyday until 9pm, it boasts a range of top of the line facilities designed to get members in the best shape possible, including free weights, resistance machines, cardiovascular machines, strength and conditioning equipment, a bespoke mobility area and a treatment room.

That versatility is reflected in the diversity of the gym’s clientele, according to Mr Plumridge, who says members of all ages, with a wide variety of goals, are making great use of the machines.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

"It’s been really interesting to see all the different kinds of people who come in. We have members who are really conscious of their aesthetic, and that goes right through to an elderly gentleman who’s recovering from a stroke. It’s been an incredible mix-and-match of people, which is exactly what we wanted. We didn’t want to attract just one kind of gym-goer.”

Afterburn Gym in Midhurst

He adds that creating such a large, versatile space with so many different kinds of users has been a pleasure all its own. The reward, he said, comes from giving people the space they need to improve their lives.

"The uptake has been really healthy considering we’ve only been open for about six weeks. There’s obviously a long way to go, as there is for any new business, but we’re going in the right direction and I’m really pleased with where we’re at.”

Speaking to Sussex World a few months before Afterburn Gym opened for business, Mr Plumridge said there were not enough gyms in Midhurst to reflect local need. He mentioned playing Rugby at a nearby club, and how many of his team mates had to travel between 15 and 20 minutes just to find a gym with the right kind of equipment.

