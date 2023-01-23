'One of a kind' who 'leaves behind a legacy': Tributes pour in for Crawley fundraising legend Maria Hains

Tributes have poured in for Crawley volunteering and charity legend Maria Hains.

Maria passed away in St Catherine’s Hospice over the weekend following a long illness. The mother-of-three helped raise hundreds of thousands of pounds for Crawley Hospital and St Catherine’s Hospice over the past 40 years.

Her fundraising efforts saw her selected to as one of the Olympic torchbearers through Sussex in 2012.

Maria was well known for her cake making and made mountains of them to sell for the League of Friends of Crawley Hospitals – and she also delivered a few to the Crawley Observer staff when they have the office in The Boulevard.

She attended the Buckingham Palace garden party on more than one occasion and was awarded a League of Mercy Medal for her outstanding contribution to voluntary health care.

Maria also held a garden party for Crawley Open House among many other things she did for the charity. Maria also organised a charity Christmas dinner dance for 20 years.

In 2016, Maria received the fundraiser of the year award at the Crawley Community Awards.

Crawley MP Henry Smith paid tribute to Maria on his social media channels. He said: “It’s with sadness that I learned Maria Hains passed away at St Catherine’s Hospice last night.

Maria Hains (Pic by Jon Rigby)

“Born in Italy, nevertheless Maria was a true daughter of Crawley, for many decades dedicating herself to the local voluntary sector. Rest in peace Maria with your beloved John.”

Lots of tributes were left on the Crawley Observer Facebook page, including one from former MP Laura Moffatt.

She said: “Such a sad day for Crawley. This tiny Italian lady showed us what true giving and service should be. I first met Maria when she cooked for us in the middle of the night while working on the wards at Crawley Hospital as a nurse in the 70s and 80s and I have been close to her ever since. Her relentless work for the Hospital League of Friends and health charities in Crawley is unsurpassed. Maria’s family had to share her with us and for that we should be eternally grateful. I will miss her fabulous smile and her great big laugh but she will always always in my heart. Goodbye my dear friend.”Janet Lane posted: “My dear friend Maria, at peace now, no more pain. The dinner dances in heaven will be amazing xx”

Parveen Khan said: “So sad tohear this, she was wonderful, met her many times.”

Spotted: Crawley said: “Such sad news. She leaves behind a legacy.”

Carol Easley said: “So sad shes gone, Maria was one of a kind done alot for Crawley and the charities she supported, she will be missed by a lot of people x”

Roberta Anne Worthington said: “Lovely lady. First met her when she was crossing lady at three bridges infants school. Always so cheerful. RIP”

