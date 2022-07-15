One of Felpham's oldest buildings could be demolished to make way for a school sensory building

The cottage is believed to have been constructed sometime in the mid to late nineteenth century and is believed to have been used as the farmhouse for the Drygrounds farmstead. A non-designated historical site, what remains of the farmstead was incorporated into the Felpham Community College site during the school’s expansion in the late twentieth century. This includers the cottage itself, alongside the similarly historic boundary walls and a number of other former agricultural buildings. Save for a single-storey extension built in the 1960s, the cottage has had very few external changes, although a historical survey found no evidence of original fittings or fixtures.

If demolished, the project archive developed from the building will be deposited to Littlehampton Museum. This record keeping, plans say, has been accepted as a form of mitigation for the impact of the demolition.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are also plans to demolish or alter parts of the original wall in order to make way for the proposed specialist sensory building.

Caretaker's college, Felpham

Current plans mandate the rebuilding of the south wall and construction of a new entrance, removal of the north end of the east wall, demolition of the east wall and construction of a new wall on a new alignment, and the demolition of all sections of the north wall.

An assessment of significance conducted by Wessex Archaeology concluded that the boundary walls are neither designated nor included on any local list, saying that the significance of the walls would be severely impacted by the loss of the cottage itself.

Despite the conclusion of the archaeological report, some residents have filed objections to the plans. One resident said: “We have very few buildings left in Bognor and this caretakers cottage has a long history with Felpham.

"It is all too easy to demolish old buildings of character and replace with drab square buildings.”

In an education statement provided alongside the plans, a spokesperson for Felpham Community College said this was the ‘only viable option’ to accommodate the number SEND places required, adding: “This SSC will enable (the school) to support more pupils and support West Sussex in keeping children with social communication needs in their local communities.”

Read more