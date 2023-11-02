​​A Worthing woman who lived a remarkable life, travelling the world and remaining independent for more than a century, has passed away at the age of 105.

Jeannette Wishart lived in her own flat on the seafront, near her only child, Sheila Marchant-Webb, until she was 102. She did everything herself and always looked impeccable.

Sheila said she was a wonderful lady, always so grateful for everything people did for her.

Sheila added: “What a remarkable life she had. Always trying to help other people and seldom asking for assistance herself. Worrying her clothes matched and her hair and make-up were up to scratch right to the end. She has had an amazing life and travelled all over the world and spent many years in the Middle East. She had wonderful tales to tell."

Jeannette Wishart celebrating her 105th birthday in May, including a card from the King and Queen and birthday balloons

Jeannette went to Lebanon in 1947 to work for an oil company. She spent many years living in the Middle East in the 1940s and 1950s and at one time, she was the only European woman living in Dubai. Her husband worked for Iraq Petroleum Company.

She was born in London on May 17, 1918, and lived in many different places, including Rustington.

Jeannette had lived in Worthing for more than 24 years and moved to St Mary’s Care Home, in Westbrooke, after she broke her hip when she was 102.

Sheila said her mother took part in the various activities in the home and knitted every day. She always took great care of herself, making sure she was wearing matching clothes and that her make-up and hair were okay.