An open day is being held next month for residents, businesses and visitors with updates on a multi-million pound regeneration programme in Hastings.

The Hastings Town Deal team is hosting the event on Saturday, January 27.

The programme consists of several projects run by the community, businesses, both Hastings Borough Council and East Sussex County Council and the College.

A council spokesperson said: “The aim is to rejuvenate and transform the town centre and make Hastings a healthy, vibrant, and quirky seaside town that people love to visit, live and work in.

Hastings town centre

“Some of these projects have already been successfully completed and are up and running, updates on these will be available on the day.”

In 2021 Hastings was one of 101 towns in the UK to receive a share of the Government’s Towns Fund to kickstart the regeneration of the town with funding of £24.3m.

There will be a central hub in the Priory Meadow Shopping Centre on January 27 between 10am and 4pm containing information about the many projects, with members of the Town Deal team and project leads available to talk to visitors and ask any questions.

There will also be opportunities for anyone who is interested, to sign up to attend guided tours for some of the projects.