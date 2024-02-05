Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event took place at Priory Meadow Shopping Centre on Saturday, January 27.

The exhibition consisted of visual updates for all projects and representatives for each of the current projects were present and to answer questions around the projects.

Organisers said there was a high turnout, with more than 25,000 people visiting the shopping centre throughout the day.

In 2021 Hastings was one of 101 towns in the UK to receive a share of the Government’s Towns Fund to kickstart the regeneration of the town with funding of £24.3m.

Organisers of the open day explained this to visitors, as well as answering many questions about housing, potholes and other council services which they said cannot be addressed through these projects.

The open day also saw the launch of the Hastings Town Centre Public Realm and Green Connections project and public consultation.

At this first public consultation event Arup, the design team, unveiled proposed plans for the project and invited feedback from attendees, alongside officers from East Sussex County Council transport team, Hastings Borough Council and the Hastings Garden Town team.

The plans include ideas around greener connections for walking and cycling through the town and improvements to public spaces.

Transition Town Hastings will be hosting a walkabout to talk through the plans on February 15. Places are limited. Email [email protected].

Full details including the project brochure, public events and how people can respond to plans can be viewed on the East Sussex County Council website. Paper copies of the brochure also including a copy of the survey and freepost envelope are available at Hastings Library, Brassey Institute, 13 Claremont; Summerfields Leisure Centre, Bohemia Road and Common Room, Eagle House, 27-29 Cambridge Road.

The online survey must be completed by 11.59pm on March 1.

Graham Peters, chair of the Town Deal Board, said: “I’m pleased that so many people came along to the open day to find out more about the projects in the town being funded through the Town Deal programme.

“This targeted government funding gives us the opportunity to improve the lives of Hastings residents through the specific Town Deal projects, including the town centre public realm and green connections project and the town centre regeneration plan, where the council is working with Homes England to bring forward development opportunities for new homes and commercial and leisure uses in the town centre.”