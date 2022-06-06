Opening of new playpark in Yapton marks Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Before the construction of the park, Yapton Parish Council sent a survey to Yapton Primary School in order to give children a say in what they wanted to see in a new facility.

Residents were also sent a copy of the survey and asked to give their view. Yapton Parish Council studied the results from both groups before finalising the designs, hoping to develop a playpark that met everyone’s needs.

When the park finally opened on Thursday, June 2,children came along to see what their suggestions looked like in practice and, a spokesperson said, ‘their excitement could be felt in the air’.

The new playpark in use. Photo: Yapton Parish Council.

Ironically, the new playpark replaces an old park which was opened twenty years ago to celebrate the Queen’s Golden Jubilee.

Kim Huggett, headteacher of Yapton Primary School, gave a poignant speech at the opening of the park in which she claimed ‘play is the work that children do.’

She said: “Play allows children to explore, take risks, test their learning. Play is inclusive for all children and is a channel of communication.

"I am so proud to be part of such an inclusive community. It was a privilege to to be asked to open a play park in Yapton that was specifically designed for all children.”

“Hopefully the play park will provide a perfect opportunity for children from all over the local area to come and play for many years to come,” a spokesperson added.