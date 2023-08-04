The village of Northchapel has held its annual vegetable and flower show. The show was held in the the village hall on Pipers Lane. This year saw an equal number of entries as last year but significantly saw record numbers in the new varied crafts sections and kitchen showdown. Since Covid days we have only included one craft class however this year we introduced a range of craft classes which were very successful.

Emily Stocker, one of the organisers, said: “I am overwhelmed by the standard and array of entries, from some of the best runner beans the RHS judge has seen this year to delicious quiche and some extremely cute crafts for babies.” The aim of this event is to raise essential funds for the village church of St Michael’s. The event raised a fantastic amount of £550 which will go straight to the church.

An auction as well as a large raffle was held, auctioning off some of the donated, beautiful produce that was entered in to the show. The raffle had some great prizes donated by local businesses, The Mulberry, The Stag Inn, Murray’s Butchers, Dylan’s Ice-cream and so much more.

This year, the show was organised/run by Emily Stocker, Sharon Holden, Daphne Trussler and Karen Arnold, and assisted by volunteers who ran the raffle and teas and coffees.

A winner gets a trophy at Northchapel annual show. Photo: Emily Stocker

The judges, headed by RHS judge, Sheila Rapley, were delighted with the spectacular show that was presented to them. The all important prize giving was held later in the afternoon with the trophies being handed out by the church warden, Judy Burden.

Winners were: The Ern Talman Trophy, which is the prize for the most points in the vegetable section, was won by Julian Moss who also won the notable Winterton Trophy, which is for the best single exhibit-his perfectly uniformed runner beans-and this lead to him winning the RHS certificate of merit.

The Vivian Trophy, for the most points in the flower section was won by Jeff Pullen. The Valerie Moss trophy for the most fragrant rose was won by Simon Grinstead. The prestigious trophy of most points in the whole show went to Florence Southerden and the adult craft section was won by Wendy Talbot, who mentioned that there were now a great range of craft class that most people could enter something and the most points achieved in the kitchen showdown classes went to Jackie Moss. The children baking, craft class, and chocolate brownies were won by Annabel Walters - her bunting was of an adult standard Children’s photography was won by Hallie Holden with a lovely picture of one of her cows. Children’s scones were won by Ted Carter and his sister, Nell, won the shortbread class.