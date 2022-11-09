Isabelle Elston and Zoe Ellis

You are both involved in the forthcoming youth conference. Will you tell us more? Zoe: ‘Empowering Youth Voice through Culture’ takes place on November 26 in the Minerva Theatre and will focus on mental health and wellbeing, queer inclusion and anti-racism. We recognise how important the youth voice is, so it will be hosted by our Youth Advisory Board and young people from the Theatre’s LEAP [Learning, Education and Participation] team.

Isabelle: It will be a day run entirely by, and for, young people. Anyone from the age of 14 is welcome, but we’d especially love to see teachers and people who work with young people. Anyone who speaks for young people will really benefit from this. In the morning there will be presentations from three industry-leading organisations: Fluid Motion Theatre, Outbox Theatre and also Trybe House Theatre.

Zoe: In the afternoon there will be breakout workshops covering Youth Mental Health, Queer Inclusion & Allyship and Anti-Racism & Mental Health. There will also be a Q&A session and the chance to network with other Youth Advisory Boards [YAB].

Isabelle: YABs exist all over the country, but there is no networking at the moment, so we hope that this will start important conversations and encourage the sharing of best practice.

How important are things like drama and music to young people? Zoe: When I was growing up, the only way I could express myself was through the arts. I think that a lot of young people connect through the arts. Music, dance, drama, art, writing – the arts can be a lifeline.

Isabelle: The arts are a great way to narrate change, often as it is happening, and to have vision for the future. Trybe House Theatre supports young black men who, for example, may be facing racial discrimination. Through their work they can support them and hold their emotional change as they overcome obstacles.

Tell me a bit about your roles at the theatre. Isabelle: I’m the Community and Outreach Trainee and I moved here to get experience so that I can go on to do Drama Therapy in a few years. The opportunities we get within the team are amazing. When the conference came up, I was all over it!

Zoe: I came to Chichester to do musical theatre at the university. I have been here for about a year now and I love it. As LEAP coordinator my role includes managing the child licensing for productions like our Christmas show and supporting the LEAP program in its entirety. I also co-lead lead youth theatre sessions. LEAP works with people aged 0 to 92 and there are 1,300 participants every week.

What do you hope people will take away from the conference? Isabelle: We have 100 spaces available and just to be in the room is going to be so magic – the stories will be so inspiring.

Zoe: And we want people to take something into their workplace or into their own lives that will help them.