Their swapping pencils for aprons, as they prepare to break a GUINNESS WORLD RECORD. A total of 26 academies from Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT), including Ormiston Six Villages Academy in Chichester, will come together to attempt an official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title in a nationwide baking lesson.

The class will cross regions and school departments, with children of all ages taking part across multiple venues. Hundreds of teachers, leaders, and students will bake along with a virtual cooking lesson with food design teachers, streamed from Broadland High Ormiston Academy in Norfolk.

They will all follow a tutorial, learn about baking techniques, and produce their own mango galette. The attempt is taking place this week, which has national baking week. Academies from all regions will participate in the record-breaking lesson, from Grimsby, to the Isle of Wight, and from Birmingham to Norfolk.

The challenge will also cross all ages, with pupils from primary school, all the way up to OAT’s executive leadership team, including those in IT, finance, health and safety, and marketing being encouraged to pick up their mixing bowls and whisks for the day.

The current GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for ‘The Largest Baking Lesson (Multiple Venues)’ stands at 497 people and the determined schools and students hope to smash the title by more than 150 extra people. Following their attempt, an official Guinness World Records adjudicator will confirm if the record is broken and award the prestigious certificate.

Dan Woods, Lead Practitioner for Food Design and Technology, Ormiston Academies Trust said: “This is a really exciting challenge for our academies, and we have all been working extremely hard to prepare for the big day. I’d like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who has been involved so far, including The Ormiston Trust who have donated the funding to make this incredible opportunity possible.

