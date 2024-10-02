Our East Sussex wedding venue was haunted - but that’s why we booked it

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An Eastbourne couple is celebrating their ten-year wedding anniversary after getting married on Halloween at a ‘haunted’ East Sussex venue.

Michelle and Martyn Reed from Eastbourne are celebrating their ten year wedding anniversary this Halloween after getting married at The Star hotel in Alfriston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to wedding venue marketplace Hitched, the couple stated that the ‘honeymoon suite’ at the hotel was supposedly haunted but it did not put them off the idea of having the wedding in the village at Halloween.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michelle said: “We got married at The Star in Alfriston. It is a Grade II listed, 15th century building so it leant to our theme very well with its low beams and Tudor frontage. It was the only venue we looked at, as soon as we set foot inside, we knew it was perfect. There were some stories about the honeymoon suite being haunted but the idea didn't worry us at all and after a long day we were too tired to notice if any ghosts came to visit us.”

Michelle and Martyn Reed from Eastbourne are celebrating their ten year wedding anniversary this Halloween after getting married at The Star hotel in Alfriston. Picture: Hitched

Michelle added that both her and her husband both ‘loved’ the idea of an autumn wedding and their guests said that the wedding itself was one of the ‘most memorable’ they had been to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We've both always loved Halloween, and we knew we wanted an autumn wedding,” said Michelle. “When it came to discussing dates, we made a joke at first that maybe we could have a Halloween party and have everyone come in fancy dress. Then, the more we discussed it, we realised that actually having a Halloween wedding could be really fun.

“We are both a little bit quirky so we knew our friends and family wouldn't be surprised by us doing something a bit different.

“Our colour theme was orange and purple which worked well, and our table names were horror movie villains. And for our evening reception we asked all our family and friends to come in fancy dress, the venue was decorated with fun Halloween decorations and the DJ played some classic Halloween tunes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our guests all put so much effort into their costumes too. A group of our friends dressed as characters from Game of Thrones and looked brilliant. A lot of people said afterwards that it was one of the most memorable weddings they'd been to.”