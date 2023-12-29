Out for a festive party for those home alone
The Rotary Club of Eastbourne opened the doors of Our Lady of Ransom church hall to party-goers who would otherwise have spent the day alone.
Eastbourne and Willingdon MP Caroline Ansell joined rotarians and volunteers in serving and entertaining guests at the club’s annual “Alone At Christmas” event.
“A great time was had by all,” said guest co-ordinator, Ian Huke.
“A huge thank you to our club members, to our volunteers for helping with transport and hosting - and to the party-goers themselves for making it, as always, such a fun event.”