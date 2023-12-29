Out for a festive party for those home alone

Festive cheer was in abundance when almost 80 people were treated by local Rotarians to a Christmas Day lunch and party.

With the party in full swing, rotarian and organiser Cris Haniver is pictured, left to right, with

The Rotary Club of Eastbourne opened the doors of Our Lady of Ransom church hall to party-goers who would otherwise have spent the day alone.

Eastbourne and Willingdon MP Caroline Ansell joined rotarians and volunteers in serving and entertaining guests at the club’s annual “Alone At Christmas” event.

“A great time was had by all,” said guest co-ordinator, Ian Huke.