Residents in the sleepy West Sussex village of Lurgashall woke up to the sound of industrial diggers on Saturday morning (May 03), as extensive earthworks took place on a field off Blind Lane, near Screech Copse.

It seems the works, which involve several industrial vehicles, started without planning permission and represent what MP Andrew Griffith has called an “illegal breach of all respected planning standards and behaviour.”

"It makes a mockery of a system where we all jump through lengthy and costly hoops to install a dormer window when such brazen breaches happen unchecked,” he told constituents.

"After I initially became aware, early on Friday morning I contacted Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park insisting that the local council issue an emergency stop notice - which they did. Continuing to work on the site is now an offence.

"Chichester District Council have wide enforcement powers including the ability to enter a site and mount prosecutions and there is no excuse for them not having cover over bank holiday weekends when we know this sort of incident is most likely to take place.”

Chichester District Council, Sussex Police and the South Downs National Park Authority have been contacted for comment.

