‘Outstanding’ nursery celebrates Ofsted rating

DM22050385a.jpg. Chichester Montessori Nursery school celebrates outsanding ofsted report. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art.

Montessori nursery is in a celebratory mood after receiving its Ofsted rating, with the Vinnetrow Farm Business Park based day care centre receiving Outstanding in every category.

The nursery owners Amelia and Alistair Howitt said: “We are so proud of what our team have achieved.

“We have seen both our sons through the nursery, and this has come full circle, as we welcome back ex pupils for work placement and roles within the nursery.

“It has been a particularly tough couple of years for all. We remained open for the children of key workers throughout the lockdown, as we wanted to support our families.

“Last week we hosted our first ‘Stay and Play’ event since the regulations have been lifted. It was so lovely to have everyone together again. All credit goes to our fantastic team who are our extended family.”

The Ofsted report stated: “Parents and children are welcomed to the setting in a personal and individual manner, allowing children time to excitedly begin conversations with practitioners.

“The children are continuously provided with meaningful experiences by enthusiastic and engaged practitioners who know each child well. Older children demonstrate fantastic levels of independence and confidence as they tend to their own self-care needs.

“Managers support practitioners development immensely. They provide ongoing training and opportunities for them to further their responsibilities.”