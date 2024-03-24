'Outstanding' Ofsted grade for East Sussex village pre-school
and live on Freeview channel 276
Stone Cross Independent Pre-School, in Dittons Road, received the highest grade – in all areas – from inspectors.
Inspectors found that ‘children flourish’ in the school which is ‘highly valued’ by families and the local community.
The report states: “Children arrive eager and full of energy to start their day.
"The exceptionally knowledgeable manager and her skilled staff team pride themselves on knowing each child incredibly well. They use this information to deliver a well-sequenced and exciting curriculum that ignites children's thirst for learning.
"Staff work tirelessly to ensure that children with developmental delays make outstanding progress. They work closely with families and external professionals to continuously work on specific strategies and champion children to do their very best.
"Parents hold the pre-school in high regard. They comment that staff create a real sense of community for the children and their families.”
The inspector added that staff ‘truly value the uniqueness of every child who attends’ and that there is an ‘open and positive culture around safeguarding that puts children's interests first’.
The report continues: "Children demonstrate that they make significant progress in their learning and development. They show high levels of engagement and concentration as they recall what they remember from poems and stories.
“Staff champion children and offer encouragement for them to have opportunities to talk about their ideas.
“Children reflect and explain their understanding of the different literature texts that are shared with them. Thus, extending their range of vocabulary to a very high level.”