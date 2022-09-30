Outstanding Sussex Police officers, staff and external partners recognised at West Sussex Divisional Awards

Dozens of employees were commended for their achievements at the West Sussex Divisional Awards ceremony, held at Arundel Castle on Monday, September 26.

Awards were presented for a variety of reasons including proactive work around drugs possession and supply, complex investigations, impactful community engagement and life-saving actions.

Chief Superintendent Howard Hodges, Divisional Commander for West Sussex, said: “I am immensely proud of these individuals, who have shown that they have what it takes to make a difference, and they are a credit to our force.

A number of Sussex Police officers and staff, and external partners, have received recognition for their outstanding work at the West Sussex Divisional Awards ceremony, held at Arundel Castle on Monday, September 26. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Each and every day, our staff and officers are faced with a number of complex challenges, which they overcome in order to achieve our priorities: to protect communities, catch criminals and deliver an outstanding service.

“I am honoured to have been invited to present the awards again this year at this most prestigious venue. It is fitting that the remarkable achievements of these individuals are recognised on such a stage.”

Here are some of the awards citations:

PC Emily Graysmark, PCSO Leigh-Anne Ardak and PCSO Amanda Coyte-Smith were recognised for their actions while trying to save the life of a member of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident involved a report of a cardiac arrest where a man had collapsed while playing a football game in Worthing on March 1 and had stopped breathing.

Officers attended the location and assisted ambulance staff by performing CPR for over 20 minutes. The officers remained resilient and persistent in their efforts to save his life.

Their actions contributed to the player regaining consciousness and being taken to hospital for recovery.

On March 13, PS Wimbleton and PCSO Saiduroviene were flagged down by a boy who had just been stabbed in Worthing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

PS Wimbleton immediately provided first aid to the victim while PCSO Saiduroviene gained details and witness descriptions within seconds. PS Wimbleton’s leadership and grip of the incident set the tone for the team to follow.

Meanwhile, PCSO Ann-Marie Rushworth witnessed two youths in balaclavas run past her and into McDonalds. Realising they matched the descriptions of the suspects, she followed them into the restaurant, all the while giving clear and concise updates on the radio, and detained them all merely using her commanding voice.

This also ensured vital forensic evidence was secured. Furthermore, shortly after the arrival of colleagues, she gained an account from a witness who named two of the suspects, which proved critical later in securing charges against them.

None of this would have been possible if the officers hadn’t already been out on foot patrol in their beat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, PCSO White used his excellent skills to obtain CCTV evidence which was also vitally important to the case.

Four suspects were arrested and the case is ongoing.

Following a stabbing in Chichester on December 14, PC Hayley Parkin and PC Martin Ferris were the first on scene and performed first aid to the man whilst waiting for paramedics to arrive by applying a tourniquet.

Doctors from the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) stated that had it not been for the actions of the officers, the man may well have died, and they were of the opinion that the first aid provided saved his life.

Advertisement Hide Ad