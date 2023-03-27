Over 2,000 people sign petition to try and save West Sussex village mountain bike trail

Over 2,000 have signed a petition to try and save bike trails in Stoughton which have been proposed to be knocked down.

Members of Stoughton Downhill have created a petition in response to the proposal that the Forestry Commission could tear down the trails at Stoughton Down.

The all weather trails include jumps and banked corners and have been built and used by volunteers for over 20 years.

Dave Lambert of Stoughton Downhill said: “The trail is used year round, day and night by hundreds of mountain bikers, who in turn support local pubs and services.”

Tom Hewett also of Stoughton Downhill added: "We're not sure if there's anything we can do but, giving the forestry commission an idea of how many people use and enjoy the tracks might help. Be nice to try and save this place after 20+ years of digging and riding.”

Following it’s creation on March 23, the petition currently has 2,013 signatures to help save the track.

Supporters for the petition have also come out in droves and have backed the petition to help save the tracks.

Scott Page said: “Opportunities for children and adults to become involved, invested and able to benefit from activities such as those at venues such as this, are invaluable and should be encouraged, nurtured and protected. Not stopped. Any decision to proceed with closing this area down and depriving those already involved and prohibiting future interest should be very carefully reviewed.”

Sam Turner, owner of a Sussex cycling company said: “As a local cycling company based in Westbourne offering coaching and mechanics, this location is absolutely fundamental in day to day business.

"It is also a venue that has been well established for decades and is used by beginner cyclists all the way up to professional riders and is maintained by a dedicated group of local trail builders.

"There is a strong local riding community and the trails here are central to that with riding groups also using and supporting local pubs/cafes after their rides.

“Losing these trails would be a huge loss to the riding scene in the south.”