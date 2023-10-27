Over 3,000 signatures sign petition to 'Save the Meads Sports Centre' in Eastbourne
The petition, created by Alan Marsh, aims to ‘call on the Council and Brighton University to retain the Sports Centre and keep the facilities open.’
The petition states: “If the sports centre is to go its closure will deprive these teams of their training facilities, jeopardising their continuity and stifling the growth of sports in our community.
"These groups play a significant role in improving people’s lifestyles and promoting healthy living.
"For more information or to join the Save Our Meads Sports Centre mailing list, please email: [email protected]”
In June, members of the local community to set up a public meeting to discuss their concerns about the closures with other members if the public as well as local councillors.
More than 300 people packed into St John’s Parish Hall on June 26 for a public meeting organised by Save Our Meads Sports Centre (SOMS) to help keep Denton Road Sports Centre facilities open as Brighton University is set to leave Eastbourne next summer.
Meeting organiser Krystyna Chrzanowska said: “Our aim is to give a voice to users and to work in conjunction with the Council to ensure that the sports centre remains open as an affordable and accessible community facility.”
Ian Fitzpatrick, deputy chief executive of Eastbourne Borough Council, told the meeting: “The council strongly supports the retention of the sports centre facilities and believes there is a good business case for doing so. The council have clearly stated they will resist at planning committee stage any bid that doesn’t agree to retain the sports centre facilities at the Meads site”.
The closures come as the university plans to expand its campuses at both Falmer and Moulsecomb.
Professor Debra Humphris, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Brighton, said at the time of announcement: “As part of the plans, significant investment will take place over the next two years at the University’s Moulsecoomb and Falmer campuses. At Falmer, the repurposing of the site previously occupied by Virgin Active will enable the School of Sport and Health Sciences – currently split across Falmer and Eastbourne campuses – to come together on an expanded Falmer campus.