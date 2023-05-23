Over 700 people take part in East Sussex charity run for St Wilfrid's Hospice

Over 700 people took part in a colourful ‘Rainbow Run’ in East Sussex to help raise money for St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

On Saturday, May 20, 720 people took part in the Rainbow Run in Hailsham in aid of the hospice which has stores all over East Sussex.

In a statement, a spokesperson for St Wilfrid’s Hospice said: “We would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who took part in Rainbow Run 2023. What an amazing day we had! Over 720 of you took part to help make it a day to remember!

“We would like to also say a special thank you to everyone who took the time to help with this event by volunteering.

“Also, a big thank you to our event sponsor, The Park Lane Group, and to the businesses that sponsored the individual paint stations and provided staff and volunteers.

“Lastly, a huge thank you to the Thomas family who once again very generously gave us the use of their farm, Nash Street Farm, and accommodated us all for the Rainbow Run!

St Wilfrid’s provides support for people with any life-limiting illness towards the end of their lives.

The charity also supports their families and carers. This could be in the hospice building, in the person’s own home or a care home.

The charity’s mission is to transform end of life care for the people of Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield, Heathfield and all the points in between.