Over £1,000 raised for family of former Sussex Police officer who passed away

A fundraiser for the family of a former Sussex Police officer who passed away has raised over £1,000.

PC Steve Creal passed away at his home on December 21, 2022.

Following his death, a fundraiser was set up by Jane and Ryan Denham, friends of Mr Creal to help raise money for his family.

As of writing, £1,925 has been raised for Mr Creal’s family.

In Jane’s message on the fundraising page she wrote: “On the 21st December 2022, the unimaginable happened, Stevie Creal left this world long before he should have, he passed away at home with the love of his life Lucy by his side.

“This is not supposed to be the plan, they had so much to look forward to, their dreams for the future were all mapped out. They were unstoppable.

“Lucy and Steve were inseparable, they spent the last four and half years building the most incredible life together, integrating their two families to become one strong unit. The strongest bond we had witnessed and they had done it, with immense love, hard work and dedication this family were unstoppable. They were living every moment, only looking forward. Their trajectory was set for a beautiful long life of togetherness.

“They purchased their forever family home together almost a year ago and their beautiful children have grown even closer under that roof.

“Throughout his life in the police force, Steve has helped countless families through immense loss, the most unimaginable times in their lives, Steve was there for each one of them. We don’t know how he did what he did, the things he saw, the love and compassion he gave at every moment he could. He was a very special human.

“For all of you who knew Steve, to imagine a life without him, we feel, is to imagine a life without an incredible friend, the brightest light, Stevie lit up whatever room he was in, no matter where he was or who he was with, he had this incredible ability to make you feel at ease. He made an impact on everyone he ever met, whether in a professional capacity or a personal one. He is unforgettable.

“He loved life, no matter what it threw at him, he was always there for you, he always shared kind words, gave those huge bear hugs, had that wicked sense of humour, that incredible smile and the laughter, his laugh was infectious.

“For Lucy, to imagine a life without Stevie is beyond anything we can comprehend. Watching the pain she is in is quite literally breaking our hearts.

“Over the last 20 years we have been blessed to be a part of his life. He filled up our hearts to the very top. Everyone who knew Steve loved him.

“Steve leaves behind his beautiful family to face a future without him. The love of his life Lucy and his gorgeous children, Grace, George, Harry and Jessica. He was their everything.

“Ryan and I are raising funds for Lucy. They truly need our help more than ever right now.

“We are asking you to donate whatever you can to help, in memory of the legend, our friend, Steve Creal.”