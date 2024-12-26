Over £1,400 raised in Midhurst and Petworth Rotary Club Christmas collection

The Midhurst and Petworth Rotary club have been delighted with the start to their collections so far.

Rotarians Ian and Richard have announced an excellent start to the Midhurst and Petworth Rotary Club’s street collections. Beginning last Saturday at the Cowdray shop, followed by yesterday’s efforts outside Tesco, Sainsbury’s, and Boots, the club has already raised close to £800 through cash and card donations.

These collections aim to support the club’s ongoing charitable work, with teams of volunteers stationed at key locations to engage with the public. The club plans to continue this initiative next Saturday at the same venues, encouraging local residents to stop by and contribute.

In total, they have now raised over £1,400.

Local President Mike Balmforth said: “

“It's the chats we enjoy best of all from people of all ages, and the generosity and kindness they show.

"Every member takes part at some stage in this event spread over three Saturdays and a final push on Christmas Eve will round off the campaign.”