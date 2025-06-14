Over £2,0000 raised for Firefighters Charity after fundraiser in Seaford
It’s all thanks to Morrisons employee Jennifer Rigelsford who, with the help of friends and colleagues, ran a fundraising day in memory of her father Mark – a long serving and well known community firefighter, who passed away in December 2023.
The fundraising day took place on a wet and windy Sunday in May, but Jennifer, her colleagues and the firefighters were not to be deterred – raising well over a £1,000 over the course of the day, which has now been match-funded by Morrisons, bringing the final total to £2039.69.
Presented with the cheque yesterday (June 13), CFO Mark Matthews thanked Jennifer for her support, adding that her dad would have been ‘proud.’
Local fundraiser and Fireffighters Charity supporter Dick Broady added: ““It costs over £12 million per year to meet the needs of the charity’s beneficiaries, and with no regular government funding; we are reliant on donations and fundraising from the general public and the fire and rescue community.”
