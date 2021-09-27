Overgrown footpath in Hailsham will be cut back next week, developer confirms

A housing developer has confirmed an overgrown footpath will be cut back next week following complaints from Hailsham residents.

On September 22 a video was published on the Hailsham Community News and Talk Facebook page showing the overgrown path between the Freedom Leisure Centre and Reef Way housing development.

Residents said the path was ‘less than half the width it should be’.

The footpath runs between the Freedom Leisure Centre car park and Reef Way development. Photo from Google Maps. SUS-210927-143929001

There was confusion around who was responsible for the management of the path but according to HM Land Registry, the developer in control of the path is Persimmon Homes.