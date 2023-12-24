'Overlooked' cat at Sussex charity has had no interest from adopters - can you give her a home?

A homeless cat who has been ‘overlooked’ by adopters in Sussex is hoping to find a home in time for the new ye ar.

Lolly is a sensitive soul who needs plenty of space, and can be unsettled by loud noises, according to the RSPCA.

The feline likes fusses, treats, and exploring, and is looking for an experienced pet and child-free home in a rural location.

She was brought in to the RSPCA Sussex West branch when her previous owners had a change in circumstances and could no longer care for her.

Unfortunately, she has ‘become quite stressed’ in the cattery environment and hasn’t had any interest since she was put up for homing, the RSPCA said.

Staff at the centre say despite her sensitive nature she would make a ‘wonderful’ pet.

Animal care assistant Jessica O’Connor said: “Lolly has been with us at Mount Noddy Animal Centre for over 70 days.

"She was transferred from another shelter so that we could make thorough assessments and begin her rehabilitation.

“Lolly is a sassy little lady who loves chirping away at you. She can be quite particular at times and will happily let you know her likes and dislikes.

"Due to this, Lolly is looking for experienced cat owners who are able to read her body language.

"She also needs to live in a rural, low cat populated area so that she can explore safely and without stress.

“Once Lolly is settled and trusts you she is an affectionate girl who loves to play, have fusses and get the zoomies. She loves her daily routine and spending time with her key care assistant workers.

“Her adopters will need to continue her rehabilitation in the home and be respectful of her independence when she chooses.”

If you are interested in Lolly, or wish to find out more about any other cats at RSPCA Sussex West, visit: /www.rspcasussexwest.org.uk/rehoming-a-cat/.

RSPCA Sussex West is situated at Mount Noddy Animal Centre, Blackmill Lane, Eartham, Westergate, Chichester PO18 0LL.

1 . 'Overlooked' cat at Sussex charity has had no interest from adopters - can you give her a home? Lolly Photo: RSPCA

2 . 'Overlooked' cat at Sussex charity has had no interest from adopters - can you give her a home? Lolly Photo: RSPCA

3 . 'Overlooked' cat at Sussex charity has had no interest from adopters - can you give her a home? Lolly Photo: RSPCA

4 . 'Overlooked' cat at Sussex charity has had no interest from adopters - can you give her a home? Lolly Photo: RSPCA