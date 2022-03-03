Oving boy is telling a joke a day for charity to make people happy

Mikey Pink is raising money for Winston’s Wish, which supports children and their families after the death of a parent or sibling.

Mikey and his brother Kaiden’s dad Samuel took his own life in October 2021.

Mikey Pink is telling a joke a day for charity.

Sarah Jane Deadman, Mikey’s mum, said: “Winston’s Wish has been absolutely amazing.

“I had so many questions on how to explain to the boys how their dad died, and I didn’t know if I should tell them the truth or little white lies to protect them.

“The woman I spoke to was amazing, she answered all my questions.

“Afterwards she emailed me explaining everything she had said which was a massive help as it was a lot to take in.

“Throughout the whole process they were just wonderful, really supportive and reassuring.”

The idea for telling a joke a day came earlier on in the year.

Mikey received a subscription to National Geographic magazine and in his first issue he received a joke book.

Sarah Jane said: “He started telling me the jokes and making me laugh.

“Then one day he said ‘mummy I could get paid to tell jokes as I’m really funny’.

“And I said to him that he was really funny and maybe he could raise money for a charity instead.

“He said if he can make one person smile with his jokes then he will be happy.”

Everyday Mikey’s jokes are being shared on a Facebook page Sarah Jane has created.

Some of the jokes Mikey comes up with himself, others are from the book he received with National Geographic or they look them up on the Internet.

Sarah Jane said: “The other day we were at a driving range and he was like ‘quick mummy we need a golf joke!’.”

Mikey doesn’t have an official target on his donation page but Sarah Jane said it would be amazing to raise £1,000.

Sarah Jane said: “We are all so proud of him. And in a time of heart ache it has been something positive.

“Mikey loves making people laugh and he wants to make people happy.”

To see Mikey’s jokes visit facebook.com/MikeyRPink/