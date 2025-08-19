The owner of two East Sussex piers has appeared in court charged with fraud, said Hove Trial Centre.

Sheikh Abid Gulzar appeared at the court to answer the charges.

The 79-year-old and another man, Manasdeep Singh, are charged with 10 counts of fraud, the court said.

Both men are charged jointly with alleged frauds relating to water bills for hotels in Eastbourne and Hailsham between 2018 and 2024, the court added.

Sheikh Abid Gulzar arrives at Hove Crown Court (Lewes Crown Court). Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

The court said they face four charges of fraudulently trading contrary to Section 993 of the Companies Act 2006 and six counts of fraud by false representation contrary to Sections 1 and 2 of the Fraud Act 2006.

The court heard that the charges date from between July 2018 and October 2024.

Both men appeared in court on Tuesday, August 12.

The private prosecution against both men has been brought by Castle Water Ltd, the court said, and relates to the Boship Lions Farm Hotel in Lower Dicker, near Hailsham, the Mansion Lions Hotel in Eastbourne and the Albany Lions Hotel, also in Eastbourne.

Mr Gulzar owns Eastbourne and Hastings piers.

He bought Hastings Pier in 2018 and Eastbourne Pier in 2015.

A trial, expected to last three to four weeks, is set to start on September 28, 2026.