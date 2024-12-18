Owners of Chinese takeaway set to open in former Chichester chippie say city is close to their hearts

The owners of a Chinese takeaway set to open in the site previously occupied by Andy’s Fish and Chips, say Chichester and its community are close to their hearts.

Phoenix House, at 78A St Pancras, is set to open in the very near future, giving locals a chance to get their hands on a range of classic Chinese takeaway dishes.

It’s a site which was, until very recently, occupied by Andy’s Fish Bar – a much loved local chippie, famous for serving up top-rate fried fish for the last 14 years.

Although owner Andy closed up shop to spend more time with his family, his legions of devoted customers were nevertheless devastated by the closure, and Phoenix House will have some big shoes to fill.

Phoenix House, at St Pancras, Chichester.

But, with 20 years experience in restaurants and takeaways all over the country, new owners Jason and Jennifer He know they’re up to the challenge "We’ve worked in restaurants elsewhere, but we always wanted to open something up in Chichester,” says Jennifer. “We’ve always had our eyes open for opportunities and now, finally, we’ve had one, after a very long wait. I’ll never forget the moment we sealed the deal; I was so excited. When I first moved to England, Chichester was my first home, so we’ve always wanted to open up here."

She added that she and her partner know Andy very well – being loyal customers themselves – and that, just like his closure will give him more time to spend with his wife and children, opening up in Chichester will bring Jason and Jennifer closer to their own family.

Well known for donating food to the homeless and supporting local charities, Andy’s Fish Bar was a huge part of the Chichester community – something Jennifer and Jason are keen to continue, once their new venture is established.

"It would be great to do something for A & E staff, or for care homes and the homeless,” Jessica, who has experience working for and volunteering in care homes, said. “the staff work hard, so it would be nice to give them a nice hot meal.

"We definitely want to help the community, but we want to make sure we’re set up first.”