Owners of properties which are left empty in Horsham could soon face increased council tax charges.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Members of Horsham District Council cabinet are planning to shorten the period before a 100 per cent increase in council tax is applied for owners of properties in the district that are defined as ‘long-term empty.’

The added charge is intended to encourage owners to bring empty properties back into use to provide much-needed homes in the district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If agreed by cabinet members, the new council tax premium will come into force on April 1 2024 after one year’s ownership instead of two years.

Owners of properties which are left empty in Horsham could soon face increased council tax charges

Additionally, cabinet members will also consider a 100 per cent council tax increase for owners of properties which are used as second homes and therefore only used occasionally. If this is approved by councillors, it would come into force on 1 April 2025.

Horsham District Council cabinet member for finance and resources Mark Baynham said: “It doesn’t feel right that, at a time when we have a shortage of homes for local people in Horsham district, so many properties are standing long-term empty or being used as a second home.

"I am therefore pleased we are considering to increase these levies and that, as a result, more properties may come back on to the market from owners of second and empty homes who are discouraged by the extra fees.