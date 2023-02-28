Edit Account-Sign Out
Paddington Bear illustrator hosts drawing workshops at West Sussex schools

The illustrator of the world famous Paddington Bear books held special drawing workshops for children at schools in West Sussex.

By Sam Pole
1 hour ago
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 6:37pm

Bob Alley, the talented illustrator of the famous Paddington Bear books set up virtual workshops which were zoomed from his home in Rhode Island, USA into four schools in Petworth Primary, Fittleworth Village School, St Mary’s Pulborough and Bury Primary.

Bob spent time in the UK researching the places where Paddington has his adventures and has been creating the scenes and personalities ever since.

Bob shared his remarkable ability to bring characters alive with our children, demonstrating how to change mood and place with simple markings.

With the workshop being on Zoom call, it meant that some of the children were thrilled to be able to share their own illustrations with Bob which they said was a memorable experience.

These drawings will be displayed in the PopUp Art Exhibition on July 12 to 16 during the Petworth Festival.

