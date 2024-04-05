Paddleboard Marathon for Hastings and Rother Samaritans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

His latest adventure involves a stand-up paddle-board marathon along the 28 mile Royal Military Canal, starting from Pett Level and finishing at Hythe. With a two day dry weather window and ideally a light south west breeze, he hopes to do this in April to avoid too much spring weed growth, the first day going from Pett Level to Warehorne, and from there to finishing at Hythe on the second day.

Paddle boarding engages the core muscles, and works the chest, abdomen, back, as well as the arms and legs. It’s essentially a two day cardio and strength workout, standing and paddling for 7 hours a day, which would probably test a man half his age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s not just the physical aspect that appeals to Gareth: “This kind of paddle boarding, when I’m alone on calm flat water, can be wonderful and meditative”, he said . “It’s not only good for physical health, but also for mental health, being alone in nature. With luck, I might even see a kingfisher or two.”

Standing Up for Samaritans

Enthusiastic about outdoors sports, he’s also passionate about volunteering and supporting his local branch of Samaritans. “Hastings and Rother Samaritans is entirely self-funding – most people don’t know that they have to raise every penny themselves to cover their running costs.

"It takes approx. £14,000 a year to keep open, and that doesn’t include any building upkeep of the old Victorian premises.

"I’m paddle boarding the RMC to fundraise for the maintenance and refurbishment of the branch so we can continue to raise awareness amongst the local community of who we are and what we do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The upgrading of the operations room is much needed so that we can continue our service to callers in the most efficient way.

“Samaritans volunteers give freely of their time to keep lines open 24/7 for anyone in emotional crisis, so it’s a really worthwhile cause. ”

If you are walking by the side of the Royal Military Canal this spring then, with luck you might spot a kingfisher - or that other rare species: a long lean man on a paddleboard - with a mission.