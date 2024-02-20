Paddock Art Studio garden gets an artistic makeover
Donated in the 1970s to the County Council for the practice of the creative arts, the building and garden were originally a stable and art studio owned by local artist, Cecil Heathfield.
Following his death in 1969, the Lewes and District Visual Arts Association (LADVAA) was formed to maintain the property for the benefit of the local artistic community.
The garden, which rises behind the studio at the back of the Lewes Old Grammar School and the Con Club, had fallen into neglect.
Volunteers from the centre, and professional tree surgeon Rob Spill and his crew, have given the space a new lease of life: weeding, edging and pruning the several mature trees.
Access to the site is limited, so the pruned branches have been used to create new structures. Replanting continues.
The centre is holding its annual sale of Art Books and Art Supplies at the Studio on Saturday, March, between 1 and 5pm
A Spring lecture entitled Learning how to See by artist Lucinda Wait who tutors in oll painting at the studio, will be held at the centre on Saturday, March 9 at 3pm.
The Paddock Studio is located on Paddock Road oir by twitten from New Road, Lewes.