A pair are running in a half marathon this weekend in aid of a Hastings schoolgirl who collapsed during a gymnastics class and started having seizures due to a severe brain haemorrhage.

Mo Pearce, from Hastings and Michael Moon, who lives in Bexhill are taking part in the Beachy Head Half Marathon on Sunday (October 26), which involves a 1,600ft climb, for the family of 10-year-old Scarlett Stockley.

Mo said: “Michael has always been a very close friend of Scarlett's father, Lee, since school. So Scarlett's story has been very close to our hearts this whole time.

“I was so inspired by the fundraising efforts that have already been made and so incredibly moved by what Scarlett has been through.

“I have recently become a mum myself and have a two-and-a-half daughter. It's kept me up at night thinking about what Scarlett's family must be going through.

“Before I became a mum I was a trail runner and ran a lot of half marathons just for fun.

“I have just recently got back to being able to run a half marathon again. Michael chose to join me in the Beachy Head Half Marathon, which is amazing and makes the event something special to have one of Lee's very close friends making the effort.”

Earlier this month Jamie Lewis and Matthew Walbrin walked from London to Hastings over four days for Scarlett's family.

They trekked from King’s College Hospital in London to the Dolphin Inn in Hastings Old Town to raise money for the schoolgirl’s ongoing care and for Ronald McDonald House Charities, which her family said has provided vital support during her hospital stay.

A fundraiser was held all day at the Dolphin on October 4, the day the group arrived home.

Scarlett is the granddaughter of Mark and Maureen Little, who run the pub in Rock-a-Nore Road.

Scarlett’s mother Laura said her daughter collapsed on May 31, 2024 due to a 'severe brain bleed' caused by an arteriovenous malformation (AVM). She was rushed to King’s College Hospital, where she underwent two life-saving surgeries.

An AVM is a tangle of blood vessels that disrupts normal blood flow and oxygen circulation in the brain.

Her mother said it damaged the right side of Scarlett's brain, affecting the left side of her body.

Scarlett had to learn how to talk, eat and walk again and now lives with left-sided hemiplegia and hemiplegic cerebral palsy.

She is undergoing private therapy at Neurokinex, a specialist clinic in Crawley.

Fundraising events have been held to help pay for her ongoing care and recovery.

Visit www.gofundme.com/f/scarlett-and-the-ronald-mcdonald-house or www.gofundme.com/f/xcw8h6-scarlett-rose-recovery.

Mo and Michael's fundraising page can also be found at www.gofundme.com/f/scarletts-rose-on-her-road-to-recovery.