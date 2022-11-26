At 5pm last night, Pam Evans’s semi-detached home in Mornington Crescent transformed.

At the press of a button, and after a count down from ten, it went from a cosy, well-kept home to a winter wonderland adorned with an army of festive lights, a range of statues and a fully functioning snow machine.

It’s a yearly tradition for Pam, who has been using it as a platform to raise money for St Wilfrid’s Hospice – where she works as a florist – for ten years now. Every year she buys more lights and, every year, the display gets a little bigger. This year’s is the biggest yet – with thousands of lights on display - and she’s hoping to raise more than the £792 she raised in 2021.

"I already had quite a few lights and liked to put them up, but when my mother-in-law died she left me some money and I was able to spend £100 every year to help it grow and grow. That’s how it’s got bigger.I have this pot of money and I just buy a new bit every year.

"But it’s not just about the money, it’s also about raising awareness for the Hospice.”

What better way to do that than with several thousand festive lights? The decorations stay on from 4.30pm to 8pm every day until January 2, and passers-by are invited to donate by dropping loose change in a donation box as they walk past. They can also donate by participating in a competition to guess exactly how many lights there are - with prizes donated by a range of local businesses.

Alongside Pam herself and several local residents, the switch-on was serenaded by carol singers, declared by the town crier Jane Smith and celebrated by Bognor Regis mayor John Barrett. Little ones also got a chance to meet Santa Claus, who celebrated the start of the festive season by handing out sweets to children.

One neighbour, Hannah, said: “We moved in back in February and, when we were buying the house we saw Pam’s lights but didn’t know they were such a big thing until earlier this week when we got the leaflet through the door.

"It’s just perfect for the little one. And it makes for such a nice sense of community.”

To see the lights for yourself, visit 2 Mornington Crescent, in Felpham.

1. Pam's big Christmas switch on Mayor John Barrett, Pam Evans and Town Crier Jane Smith. Photo: Connor Gormley Photo Sales

2. How many lights are there? Members of the public will be awarded a prize for guessing the number of lights in the display Photo: Connor Gormley Photo Sales

3. Pam has organised the switch-on every year for ten years Could this be the most festive house in Bognor? Photo: Connor Gormley Photo Sales

4. Pam lights 2.jpg Pam hopes to raise money for St Wilfrid's Trust Photo: Connor Gormley Photo Sales