Pandemic redundancy led to Pagham resident finding her calling in Chichester

Funeral arranger Ali Leggo from Co-Op Funeral Care in Jubilee Road, Chichester

May, 2022, UK - Ali Leggo, 50, hadn’t always seen herself working in funeralcare. In fact, it was only by chance that she entered the industry. Back in 2020 she was made redundant from her previous role in retail, where she’d spent over 20 years as both client-facing personnel and as part of the head office staff team, holding a wide range of roles. However, when the Covid-19 pandemic put a halt to normal life, Ali secured a role working at Co-op Funeralcare in Chichester, with a initial contract that was only meant to last for six months.

It didn’t take long for Ali, who lives in Pagham, to realise she’d found her calling in funeral care. Despite actively looking for other full-time roles while on the six-month contract with Co-op Funeralcare, she knew deep down this was the right career path for her. That is why, despite receiving a job offer from the Civil Service, she ultimately decided to turn that down and pursue a full-time role as a funeral arranger at the Chichester Co-op Funeralcare. Ali said: “Even though I could have opted for a job with a bigger salary, being a Funeral Arranger truly is the most caring role I’ve ever had the privilege of working as.”

Ali believes now that the turbulence and uncertainty caused by the pandemic ultimately led her to a better place in her life, feeling a satisfaction and pride no other previous role was able to offer.

She added: “It’s a privilege to work for my local community and help them at their darkest time. Sometimes, the grief you witness takes your breath away, but at the end of the day when you’ve helped a family say goodbye to their loved one, you can see you’ve made a difference”.

She attributes her passion for her role to the training she’s undergone before commencing her role as a Funeral Arranger - she can still remember when Kevin, the local embalmer, told her he took care of the deceased as if they were family members. Ali was able to experience that feeling first-hand when her own mother sadly passed away, leaving Ali to personally take care of her final send-off in a way she knew her mother would have appreciated.

Alli said: “It really takes a village to make sure someone is being properly cared for, from the moment the family lets us know their loved one has passed away to the conclusion of the funeral service. We are a very tight team, and everyone’s role is equally important in making sure the family knows someone has their back and is taking care of their loved one in their time of need”.

Reflecting on her career change, Ali remembers how prior to becoming a funeral arranger, she could not even bear the thought of death, especially when it came to the passing of a loved one.

Now, she feels more open to this natural part of life, and knows her role plays a huge part in alleviating some of the grief bereaved families may be feeling. “What my new career has shown me is that death is a part of life. I’ve always felt good about being able to look the families in our care straight in their eyes and tell them, hand on heart, that they’ve come to the right place and that we will do everything we can to give their loved one the very best farewell we can” Ali concludes