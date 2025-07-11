Parents and teachers proud of 14-year-old schoolgirl from West Sussex for publishing debut novel

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A 14-year-old schoolgirl from Mid Sussex is thrilled to have published her debut novel on Amazon.

The girl, whose pen name is Lily Atwood, has just released Perfect Secrets, the first installment in a teen romance and fantasy series.

The self-published, 364-page book is available at www.amazon.co.uk.

Lily’s novel is set in the mythical land of Artalia. It tells the story of Imogen, a girl who lives on the streets until a mystery woman rescues her. Imogen’s life starts anew with the woman’s family...and her obnoxious son Max who might not be as bad as he seems.

Perfect Secrets by Lily Atwood has been published to Amazon

Lily, who attends Oathall Community College in Haywards Heath, told the Mid Sussex Times: “I’ve had so many story ideas for a very long time.”

She said she first tried to write a book in late 2024. But she abandoned that project when she got a new idea and decided to write a different story about a new set of characters she preferred.

Lily said: “I found these characters really interesting and I thought that it was unique.”

She said: “I don’t want to give too much away but there’s a scene about a third of the way through in a hospital and it’s my favourite scene that I’ve written. I absolutely loved writing it. I also liked writing a scene that was set on Valentine’s Day.”

Lily said that her main character is close to her heart because she is partially based on herself. She said: “When I was writing it I thought ‘how would I react to this? What would I do in this situation?’”

She also explained that her fantasy setting is an alternative version of our world, with the country the story is set in being west of North America.

Lily adores reading and her favourite writer is Stephanie Garber who wrote the Caraval and Once Upon a Broken Heart series. She said: “I love ‘romantasy’ – so romance and fantasy. I also love mystery and another one of my favourites is Jennifer Lynn Barnes.”

Lily said the main theme of her novel is the importance of courage, determination and resilience. She said: “The girl (Imogen) starts off homeless and it’s about how she has the courage to move on from that and start a new life.”

She said: “She has dealt with bullying and stuff and it’s about her being able to put that behind her and keep going even though all of that stuff has gone on. And it’s about never giving up and the fact that it does get better in your life, even when you’ve had a really hard beginning.”

Lily said it took her two months to write the first draft of her story, from about January to March this year. The editing took a further two months and publishing the novel took about a month because formatting it for Amazon was tricky. She said: “The editing was mainly done my mum and the proof reading was done by my sister.”

Lily’s mother Steph explained that Lily’s younger sister is ‘very eagle-eyed’, adding: “It was nice that all the family was involved.”

Steph said: “We’re so proud of her because I know that, at 14, I couldn’t have done that. I wouldn’t have had the patience or the skill.”

As well as reading, Lily does dance and drama, but she said it was not too difficult to balance writing her novel with school and other hobbies. “I’ve always been told I was a really quick writer,” she said. “I mostly wrote after school and sometimes I did it during break and lunch because my school has a computer room that I’m allowed to use.”

Lily’s English teacher, her librarian and her head of year are particularly excited to read Perfect Secrets. Steph said Oathall have been very supportive and said the school library even purchased a copy of the book so other students can enjoy it.

Lily said has already written the second book in the series and is working on the third one now.