Parents have said their children have had to sit in ‘freezing cold temperatures’ at a Hastings school during the cold weather.

One parent said her daughter ‘constantly has to use her asthma inhaler’ because of the problem at The Hastings Academy.

Clare Estelle, whose son attends the school, said: “Due to the freezing cold temperatures in the classrooms at Hastings Academy, my son recently got sick from being in there and temperatures have been recorded by students of 8 and 12 degrees Celsius using NHS thermometers.

“This is too cold and is particularly bad for children with asthma. The school is offering no immediate solution and it appears this problem has been ongoing for years. My son is only in year 7 but no longer wishes to go to the school because of the cold.

“Pupils are being told they cannot even wear their outdoor coats in classes by some of the teachers.

“The heating was broken but even after a repair it still seems to be inefficient. But the other problem are broken seals in the windows, so even when the heating is on it is still not getting hot enough in the classrooms.

“The policy on extra clothes and wearing outdoor coats in cold rooms is at the discretion of the teachers, so some will let them wear extra layers and some will not. This to me seems unfair and cruel to expect children to be in cold rooms and they certainly will not be able to focus.

“A parent on the Facebook group I am in has said that her child needs to use her asthma inhaler constantly because of the cold in there.”

She said some students were being given detentions for wearing their coats due to the cold temperatures in the classrooms.

Another parent, Hayley Gould, said: “My son took two readings of 12 and 8 degrees Celsius and after complaining to the head, all parents received a letter stating that the heating was working but had problems with the windows, and that it would be up to teachers if pupils can wear extra clothes.

“This is where the biggest problem lies is that pupils are wearing extra clothes, as they are told they can by certain teachers and getting detentions from others. A reading of 8C and 12C is too low and unacceptable. Pupils are saying that some radiators are cold to touch.”

In January last year, parents said students at the school had to sit through lessons in ‘freezing’ temperatures due to a lack of heating,

with Mike Turner, borough councillor for Baird ward, describing the situation as ‘ridiculous’.