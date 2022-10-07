Parents demand action over children's 'dangerous route' to Horsham school

The parents were told earlier this summer that their children are no longer eligible for free school transport following an assessment by West Sussex County Council.

It means, say parents, their children face a dangerous, nearly three-mile walk from their homes at Christ’s Hospital to Tanbridge House School in Horsham

They say the route has no footpath, no street lighting, blind bends and their children would have to walk through woods, over a field and cross a railway line before getting to school.

Children have to walk along the narrow Tower Hill road which has blind bends and no footpaths

But the route – along Tower Hill and Two Mile Ash Road – has been deemed by West Sussex County Council as ‘accessible, accompanied as necessary by a parent or responsible adult.’

But parents are fighting the ruling and have now launched a petition in a bid to get the free bus service reinstated.

Mum Claire Wilders said: “The road has blind bends, isn’t wide enough for two cars, has no street lights, doesn’t have footpaths, just the occasional verge and there’s no footpath in the woods.

“We have be told there have only been three accidents and none involved pedestrians – but that’s because no one walks this road as it’s too dangerous.”

The narrow road has no street lights and blind bends

She added: “To cope with the dark nights or rain we have been told the children should wear high viz vests, take spare clothes in case they get muddy, take waterproofs and a spare pair of shoes/wellies and carry a torch.

“That’s as well as carrying their school bags, PE kit and musical intstruments.

“If they choose to cycle this route they would have to carry their bikes over the railway bridge which comprises of 20 steps up and 20 down.”

"The alternative route is at least 3.5 miles and again along another fast road.

“This is not acceptable and we do not want our children to be involved in an accident or attacked while walking this route.”

She is urging people to help get the school bus reinstated by supporting her petition. See https://chng.it/r24MHwGjKh

Hundreds have already signed agreeing: “This is not a safe route for children to walk.”

West Sussex County Council says that its assessment of the route deemed it safe and that children were no longer eligible for free school transport as the journey was under three miles.

When parents first raised concerns a county council spokesperson said: “In common with many school journeys in rural areas, there is no street lighting and this forms part of the council’s assessment of the route to school.

“Pupils and any accompanying adults might walk on sections of Public Rights of Way, on the carriageway, alongside which there are verges or suitable places to stand where the road is narrow and if a car is passing, crossing the road to ensure visibility around bends.