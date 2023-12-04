Parents for Peace Worthing hosts kite flying solidarity event for children in Gaza

Parents for Peace Worthing brought local families together to fly kites as part of a global Kites in Solidarity movement to show solidarity with the children of Gaza.

In 2011, children in Gaza broke a world record for the most kites flown simultaneously on Al-Waha beach on the Gaza strip. The record of 12,350 kites still stands today.

This event, organised by Parents for Peace Worthing, brought families together to fly kites in solidarity with the children of Gaza to raise awareness of the unfolding humanitarian catastrophe and call for a ceasefire.

Children brought their own kites or made and decorated one for free with Parents for Peace Worthing before flying them all simultaneously.

Families in Worthing released their solidarity to the wind in the hopes that those children in Gaza will see they are in our hearts always.

Parents for Peace Worthing was set up by three local mothers with the aim of organising child and family friendly solidarity events for children affected by conflict. Future events are planned so keep an eye on their Instagram page @parentsforpeace_worthing.

