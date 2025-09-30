Parish Pump: Church news, noticeboard, tides and lights times

Jonathan Metliss sent in this picture of the sunset at Kingston Gorse on Monday evening. Send your snaps to [email protected] or [email protected]

Church news

St Symphorian’s Church, Durrington: Autumn Fayre, Saturday, October 4, 11am to 3pm – craft stalls, games for children, tombolas, Worthing Men in Sheds, St Barnabas, Scouts and Guides helping with popcorn and candy floss, ice cream van, café open, English Martyrs school choir and folk music to follow. Children’s Monster Craft Morning, Saturday, November 1, church hall, car park in Durrington Hill BN13 2PU – £3.50 bags will be available filled with everything you need (except scissors) for ten monster crafts, developed for children ages three upwards, all welcome. Ronnie Smith Big Band Swing and Jazz Evening, 8pm, Tuesday, November 11 – free event with live music, bar and nibbles available.

St Richard’s Maybridge: Sunday, October 5, 9am, Sung Eucharist; Wednesday, October 8, 10am, Said Eucharist, preceded by coffee at 9.15am.

St Andrew’s Tarring: Sunday, October 5, 8am Said Eucharist; 10am Sung Eucharist.

Noticeboard

Adur Healthy Walkers are holding a coffee morning from 10am to midday on Saturday, October 11, at the Methodist Centre in Brunswick Road, Shoreham. Tea and coffee, plants and produce, cake stall, books and puzzles, hand-made cards, woodcraft, tombola. The group is raising funds to help it continue to provide free walks for everyone in partnership with Ramblers Wellbeing Walks.

Ferring Gardening Club’s October meeting is taking place on Friday, October 3 in Ferring Village Hall. Doors open at 2pm and the talk starts at 2.30pm. The speaker is Jamie Harris and the subject is Leonardslee Gardens. All are welcome with guests paying £3 which includes free refreshments. For more details contact membership secretary Gwenn Newman 01903 249655 or email [email protected]

Littlehampton Concert Band’s next concert is entitled Magic of the Musicals II, following a similarly themed event last year. It will feature numbers from Les Misérables, Into the Woods, West Side Story, the Lion King and many more. The concert will be at the Windmill Theatre, Littlehampton, at 2.30pm on Sunday, November 30. Tickets priced £10 are available by calling 07939 420937. For more information, visit www.littlehampton-concertband.co.uk

Tides and lights times

Worthing tides – date, time | height: 02/10, 07.57 | 4.4, 20.27 | 4.5; 03/10, 09.04 | 4.9, 21.26 | 5.0; 04/10, 09.55 | 5.4, 22.12 | 5.6; 05/10, 10.37 | 5.9, 22.54 | 6.0; 06/10, 11.18 | 6.3, 23.36 | 6.3; 07/10, 11.59 | 6.5; 08/10, 00.18 | 6.5, 12.41 | 6.6; 09/10, 01.00 | 6.5, 13.22 | 6.6.

Littlehampton tides – date, time | height: 02/10, 07.57 | 4.2, 20.27 | 4.3; 03/10, 09.04 | 4.7, 21.26 | 4.8; 04/10, 09.55 | 5.2, 22.12 | 5.3; 05/10, 10.37 | 5.6, 22.54 | 5.7; 06/10, 11.18 | 6.0, 23.36 | 6.0; 07/10, 11.59 | 6.2; 08/10, 00.18 | 6.2, 12.41 | 6.3; 09/10, 01.00 | 6.2, 13.22 | 6.3.

Tidal predictions (GMT) from www.tidetimes.org.uk, derived from material obtained from the UK Hydrographic Office.

Lights – date, out | on: 02/10, 06:32 | 18:09; 03/10, 06:34 | 18:06; 04/10, 06:35 | 18:04; 05/10, 06:37 | 18:02; 06/10, 06:38 | 18:00; 07/10, 06:40 | 17:58; 08/10, 06:42 | 17:55.

The lights out and lights on times shown occur 30 minutes before sunrise and 30 minutes before sunset on the given date. They are the ‘hours of darkness’ when headlights must be used. At least side lights should be used in the 30-minute periods preceding sunrise and following sunset.