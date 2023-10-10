Park loos in Easebourne could stay open past the end of the month, council says

Park loos in Easebourne could stay open until past the end of the month, rather than closing on October 30, as originally intended.

Following feedback from members of the public, Easebourne Parish Council have revealed that one of the two eco loos could stay open past October 30, when both were originally scheduled to close.

The decision is currently under review by members of the council, who will revert with any revised dates as soon as possible.

The news comes several months after the loos were damaged as part of a “depressing” spate of youth vandalism in the area. Across two incidents, in July, the window and guttering of one of the toilets was pushed in, and the door to another was seriously damaged by the pushing and pulling of five youths.