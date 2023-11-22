The A29 Shripney Road between Nyton and the Shripney Road Bypass roundabout is now open, a spokesperson for West Sussex County Council has confirmed.

The road was closed following a spate of flooding in the area after persistent heavy rain. County Council teams wanted to make sure the road drainage systems were fit to stand any turn in the already-adverse weather conditions in order to avoid catastrophe.

Fortunately, a thorough inspection of the highway drainage system has revealed it is working as intended. Until now, the spokesperson said, the rain water could not drain into the already-saturated surrounding land, which was itself trying to drain into the overwhelmed Aldingbourne Rife.

Another part of the road, between Orchard Way roundabout and Oaklands Roundabout was fully reopened on Saturday afternoon.